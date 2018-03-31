MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KEAAU

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of the Keaau-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Monday, April 2, through Friday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, April 2, through Friday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work.

2) PUAKO (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 70.5 and 75.5 on Saturday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for pavement marking installations.

3) PUAKO

Shoulder closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Marker 67 and 71 on Monday, April 2, through Friday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement marking.

