UPDATED (2:04 p.m. on 3/31/2018)

Fire dispatch reported that rescue divers found the missing swimmer’s body underwater at 10:02 a.m. Saturday (March 31) in the pool area below Rainbow Falls.

Chopper One was able to airlift the body and the scene was turned over to the police.

The park was re-opened to visitors.

Wailuku River State Park, Rainbow Falls. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Rainbow Falls Park was closed to visitors as crews spent a second day searching for a missing swimmer Saturday (March 31). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Rainbow Falls Park was closed to visitors as crews spent a second day searching for a missing swimmer Saturday (March 31). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 A firefighter carries a Billy Pugh rescue net that is being used to airlift divers in and out of the Wailuku River via Helicopter. Crews spent a second day searching for a missing swimmer Saturday (March 31). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 The Hawaii County Fire Department Chopper One airlifted divers in and out of the Wailuku River Saturday morning (March 31) Crews spent a second day searching for a missing swimmer. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 A Billy Pugh rescue net is airlifted out of the Rainbow Falls parking lot by Chopper One to pickup rescue divers from the Wailuku River. Crews spent a second day searching for a missing swimmer Saturday (March 31). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Hawaii County Firefighters and State DLNR/DOCARE personnel at Rainbow Falls lookout. Crews spent a second day searching for a missing swimmer Saturday (March 31). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7

By Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7

Fire/rescue crews spent a second day at Rainbow Falls and the Wailuku River in Hilo Saturday (March 31) searching for a missing swimmer.

Fire dispatch reports four people went swimming in the pond below the falls late afternoon Friday when one of the swimmers, a 20-year-old man, appeard tired, slipped underwater, and did not surface. The three other swimmers were able to get to shore without problems.

The fire department’s Chopper One is on scene deploying rescue divers into the Wailuku River at the falls pond and searching downstream. Rainbow Falls Park is closed as rescue crews are using the parking lot as a staging area for rescue vehicles and helicopter landings.

