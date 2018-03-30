By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 5:48 p.m. alarm Friday (March 30) to Rainbow Falls in Hilo for a missing swimmer in the Wailuku River.

Fire dispatch reports four people went swimming in the pond below the falls when one of the swimmers, a 20-year-old man, appeard tired, he slipped underwater, and did not surface. The three other swimmers were able to get on shore without problems.

The fire department’s Chopper One arrived on the scene and depoyed SCUBA rescue divers while others searched the area. The search was called off due to darkness and will resume in the morning.

