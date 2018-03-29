This photo of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō from HVO’s webcam (POcam) on March 17 is overlain by a composite image (multiple webcam images captured overnight) in which areas of active lava appear bright white in color. Since March 22, spattering has been intermittently visible from the lava pond contained within the west pit (right). In the main Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō crater (left), a small lava flow began erupting onto the crater floor last night and remains active as of this afternoon (March 26). Photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey On March 25, between 10:06 and 10:08 p.m., a small lava flow began erupting onto the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō crater floor for the first time since May 2016. In this thermal image, taken by the PTcam today (March 26) at 1:18 p.m., the flow (bright color) appears to be supplied by one of the small spatter cones in the crater’s south embayment. The lava flow did not extend beyond the crater. This type of activity is not unusual for Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, and does not reflect a significant change in the ongoing eruption. Photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey At Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō on Kīlauea Volcano’s East Rift Zone, the ridge separating the main crater (top) from the west pit (bottom) has been subsiding over the past several months due to small rock falls and unstable ground. As the ground shifts, cracks along the ridge and on both sides of it continue to open. The lava pond within the west pit has risen several meters (yards) in the past month, and has produced overflows (darker lava) onto the floor of the pit as it rises. A small lava flow also erupted onto the floor of the main crater on March 25 and remained active through this evening (March 27). This flow is also darker in color and is visible in this image in the foreground of the main crater floor. Photo taken Tuesday, March 27, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Active lava breakouts were scarce across the episode 61g flow field on Kīlauea Volcano’s East Rift Zone, with active flows confined to an area approximately 1–2 km (0.6–1.2 miles) from Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. This breakout from the lava tube consisted of fluid pāhoehoe. Photo taken Tuesday, March 27, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. March 22-29, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. March 22-29, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. March 22-29, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. March 22-29, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level fluctuated with summit inflation and deflation, ranging about 23–35 m (75–115 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g lava flow remained active with breakouts on the upper part of the flow field within 2.5 km (1.6 mi) of Pu’u ‘Ō’ō. There were no active lava flows on the pali, coastal plain, or entering the ocean. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Rates of deformation and seismicity have not changed significantly over the past week, but persist above long-term background levels. Only a few small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the volcano, primarily at depths shallower than 13 km (8 mi). GPS and InSAR measurements continue to show slow deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas release or fumarole temperature were measured.

One earthquake with three or more felt reports occurred in Hawaii this past week. On March 24, at 12:32 a.m. HST, a magnitude-2.5 earthquake occurred 3 km (2 mi) southwest of Volcano.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. March 22-29, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie from images gathered from a temporary thermal camera looking into Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. The temperature scale is in degrees Celsius up to a maximum of 500 Celsius (932 Fahrenheit) for this camera model, and scales based on the maximum and minimum temperatures within the frame. Thick fume, image pixel size and other factors often result in image temperatures being lower than actual surface temperatures. March 22-29, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie from a camera positioned on the southeast flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, looking toward the active flow advancing to the southeast. The breakout point is at the left edge of the image, and the mid-field skyline at the right is roughly coincident with the top of the pali. March 22-29, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. March 22-29, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

