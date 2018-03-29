MEDIA RELEASE

On, (March 28), at approximately 9 a.m., Area II Vice officers, and Special Enforcement Unit officers executed a search warrant at an apartment complex off of Manawalea Street in Kailua-Kona.

Officers recovered 12.5 grams of methamphetamine, packaged for distribution in 23 zip-packets, weighing between .4 and .6 grams each. Officers also recovered two syringes loaded with suspected steroids, a scale, a glass smoking pipe with crystalline residue and a cut straw with crystalline residue.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Michelle Ilae and 31-year-old Samuel Clowe for the promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree, promotion of dangerous drug in the second degree, promotion of a harmful drug in the fourth degree and possessing drug paraphernalia. After conferring with prosecutors, both parties were charged for all offenses and bail was set at $15,525 for each person.

We encourage community members to continue reporting suspected drug activity.

