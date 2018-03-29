MEDIA RELEASE

In observance of the 2018 Easter season activities at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hilo, there will be a temporary one-way traffic pattern on Kapiʻolani Street.

Traffic will be allowed to flow in the Puna or southeasterly direction on Kapiʻolani Street, between Waiānuenue Avenue to Haili Street during certain hours.

Specifically, the one-way pattern will be in effect on Good Friday, (March 30), from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday, (March 31), from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Easter Sunday, (April 1), from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During these time periods, parking will be allowed on both sides of Kapiʻolani Street.

