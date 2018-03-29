MEDIA RELEASE

(HONOLULU) – In light of evolving natural resource concerns and the needs of managers and people, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is proposing updates to rules regulating activities within Hawaii’s Forest Reserve System. DOFAW is now inviting input and comments.

The Forest Reserve System consists of 55 reserves across the state covering approximately 678,000 acres. Regulations for the system were first established in 1943 and the last comprehensive update was in 1993. Proposed changes and updates will allow DLNR to streamline and clarify existing rules, improve enforceability, and update allowed uses and activities based on conditions currently facing the forests and their users.

DLNR is offering many ways to engage in the process, including statewide public hearings, a website, and a downloadable guide. Information about the proposed changes to Chapter 13-104, Hawai‘i Administrative Rules, and the rule change process is available online. People can review the official proposed rule change document, view affected areas, and submit comments or questions. A user-friendly guide that explains proposed changes and how to participate is also available for download.

Information hearings will be held across the state in April 2018. Each begins with an informational session starting at 4:30 P.M. DOFAW staff will be available to answer questions at stations organized by topic of interest, followed by hearings to present the proposed rule change and accept testimony.

—

Island of O‘ahu – Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Informational Session: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Public Hearing: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Place: Kalanimoku Building, Room 132

1151 Punchbowl Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

Island of Maui – Thursday, April 19, 2018

Informational Session: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Public Hearing: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Place: Pāʻia Community Center

252 Hana Highway, Pāʻia, HI 96779

Island of Kaua‘i – Monday, April 23, 2018

Informational Session: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Public Hearing: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Place: Kaua‘i Veterans Center

3215 Kauaʻi Veterans Memorial Hwy, Lihue, HI 96766

Island of Hawai‘i (Kona) – Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Informational Session: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Public Hearing: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Place: West Hawai‘i Civic Center – Community Meeting Hale

74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Hwy., Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Island of Hawai‘i (Hilo) – Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Informational Session: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Public Hearing: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Place: Division of Forestry and Wildlife Conference Room

19 E. Kawili St., Hilo, HI 96720

Island of Moloka‘i- Thursday, April 26, 2018

Informational Session: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Public Hearing: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Place: Mitchell Pauole Community Center Hall

90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

You are invited to attend the hearings and to present relevant information and opinions for DLNR’s consideration, either orally or in writing. Anyone unable to attend or wanting to provide additional comments can submit written testimony postmarked no later than, Friday, May 11, 2018:

1) By email to forestry@hawaii.gov;

2) Online at: dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/frs/r…;

3) By mail to the Forestry Program Manager at 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, Honolulu, HI 96813

Hard copies of the proposed forest reserve rule changes are also available at the following DOFAW Offices:

Hawai‘i Branch Office

19 E. Kawili Street, Hilo, HI 96720

Maui Branch Office

1955 Main Street, Room 301, Wailuku, HI 96793

O‘ahu Administrative Office

1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, Honolulu, HI 96813

Kaua‘i Branch Office

3060 Eiwa Street, Room 306, Lihue, HI 96766

A copy of the proposed forest reserve rule changes will be mailed, by written request to the Forestry Program Manager, 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, Honolulu, HI 96813.

Anyone requesting an auxiliary aid or service (i.e. large print materials, sign language interpreters) is asked to submit their request to the Forestry Program Manager, 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, Honolulu, HI 96813, or through the Telecommunication Relay Service at 711 by April 11, 2018.

