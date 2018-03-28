MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have located 41-year-old Jayse Polaris Lee Sr. who was wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest for violating parole and for questioning in connection with the, (February 9), attempted murder investigation in Puna.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., today, (March 27), the department’s Special Response Team, Area I and II Special Enforcement Unit, Kaʻū Patrol Officers, and detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, acted upon information received of Lee’s whereabouts in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision of the Kaʻū district. While on Koʻa Lane near Ocean View Parkway, Lee was observed to be a passenger in a vehicle being operated by 35-year-old Jeffery Lee Torres Jr., of Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. Upon conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers took both men into police custody and recovered two firearms from within the vehicle.

Torres was arrested and charged with an outstanding warrant of arrest for probation violation. His bail has been set at $10,000. He was transported to the Kealakehe Police Station where he remains pending his initial court appearance in Kona District Court tomorrow morning.

Lee was arrested and charged with the outstanding warrant of arrest for violating parole. There is no bail set for this offense. Also, detectives with the Area I and Area II Criminal Investigation Sections continue to investigate Lee in connection with an attempted murder investigation that occurred in Puna on, (February 9), and an assault against a police officer investigation that occurred in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates on, (March 25). Lee was transported to the Kealakehe Police Station where he remains pending continued investigation.

Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Dominic Uyetake of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808)326-4646 ext. 228 or Dominic.Uyetake@hawaiicounty.g….

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



