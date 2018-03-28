MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 19, through March 25, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 254 DUI arrests compared with 295 during the same period last year, a decrease of 13.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 1 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 4 57 Puna 4 57 Ka‘ū 0 6 Kona 8 110 South Kohala 5 19 North Kohala 0 3 Island Total 21 254

There have been 297 major accidents so far this year compared with 315 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.7 percent.

To date, there were 6 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 6 fatal crashes, resulting in 6 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents an increase of 16.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

