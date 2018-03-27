MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police executed a search warrant at a Hilo address and recovered a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and several guns over the weekend.

On Saturday, (March 24), Officers and Detectives from the Area I Vice section executed a search warrant at an address on Piʻihonua Road in Hilo. Officer’s recovered 575.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine or “ice,” 9.7 grams of cocaine, 104 grams of dried processed marijuana, 11 firearms, ammunition and associated drug paraphernalia. The recovered narcotics have a street value of approximately $89,435.00.

Keola Batalona a 35-year-old male and Kaylynn Revilla a 28-year-old female, both of Hilo, were arrested at the scene.

On Sunday, (March 25), Batalona was charged with Promotion of a Dangerous drug in the first-degree, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the second-degree, Promotion of a Detrimental Drug in the second-degree, possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 12 counts of Firearm Ownership Prohibited. Batalona’s bail was set at $376,250.00, and he is currently being held at the East Hawaii Detention Facility pending his initial court appearance today, Tuesday, (March 27).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



