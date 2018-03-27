MEDIA RELEASE

Goodfellow Brothers Inc., contracted by the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works, will be conducting subsurface investigative work on the Kalaniana’ole Ave. roadway between Ice Pond (Banyan Way) and Kama‘āina Nissan (Kumau St.) on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, and Thursday, March 29, 2018.

The contractor’s working hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather conditions permitting. Alternating lane closures will be in effect and at a minimum, one lane of travel (for two way traffic) will be provided at all times through the construction area. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For more information, questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Department of Public Works, Information and Education Specialist at (808) 961-8787.

