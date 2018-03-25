MEDIA RELEASE

Dear Matson customer,

Please be advised that the International Longshore and Warehouse Union will be conducting a stop-work meeting on Thursday, March 29. To accommodate this meeting, the Matson Hilo and Kawaihae container yards and auto lots will be closed from 1-4 p.m.

Our adjusted hours of operation at both locations on March 29 will be 7-11:30 a.m.

Please be in the yards by 11 a.m.

Normal business hours will resume on Friday, March 30, 2018.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this work stoppage. If you have any questions, please contact your local sales representative or our Customer

Service Center at 1-800-4MATSON (800-462-8766) or customerservice@matson.com

Thank you for shipping with Matson.

