Honolulu, Hawaiʻi – The House of Representative recognized teachers from across the state for their contributions to education during Education Week at the State Capitol. For more than two decades the Senate and House Education committees have gathered educators, students, school leaders, and organizations at the State Capitol to spotlight the achievements taking place within our schools and communities.

The House honored the following State Department of Education Teachers of the Year:

Vanessa Ching, Hawai‘i State Teacher of the Year

Amanda Fretto, Kauai District, Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School

Francine Hughes, Maui District, Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area

Gregg Iha, Central District, Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

Erika Kaneo, Hawai‘i District, Waiakeawaena Elementary School

Del Onaga, Windward District, Olomana School

Cristin Priolo, Public Charter Schools, School for Examining Essential Questions of Sustainability (SEEQS)

Naomi Salaveria, Honolulu District, Liholiho Elementary School

“It was a privilege of mine to honor our hardworking educators,” said Representative Justin H. Woodson (Kahului, Puunene, Old Sand Hills, Maui Lani), Chair of the House Committee on Education. “It is crucial that we uplift our teachers and do a better job of acknowledging the impact they have on our communities and state at-large. Moving forward, I would like to continue to meaningfully support all that our educators do on a daily a basis.”

