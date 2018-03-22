High Surf Warning

Hawaii County Civil Defense 10 a.m. audio message

This is a High Surf update for 10 a.m. Thursday (March 22).

The National Weather Service High Surf Warning remains in effect for the shorelines of Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Puna today through 6 p.m. this evening (March 22). Surf is forecast to be in the 20-25 foot range. The highest threat will coincide with the high tide this evening at 7:40 p.m.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect:

Parks and Recreation Department reports the following Hilo beach parks are open: Coconut Island and all parks along Keaukaha shoreline from Reed’s Bay to Richardson’s, including Pu’u Maile. Hilo Bay Front Canoe Halau Area will remain closed today.

State Department of Transportation reports Bayfront Highway in Hilo will intermittently open and close today while work crews clear debris on the roadway.

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.

Additional road and beach closures may occur without notice.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Friday (March 23) for the Alenuihaha Channel, Hawaii Island windward, leeward and southeast waters.

East winds are forecast to be in the 15-25 knot range with gusts up to 30 knots, seas 8-13 feet.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Marine Weather Statement

A large northeast swell is slow to subside. It remains well above normal heights at 10 to 13 feet this morning. Thus, the threat continues for moderate to strong surges in harbors such as Hilo and Kahului through today. This is in addition to large breaking waves and strong currents that may impact harbor entrances and channels. The northeast swell should start to lower at a quicker pace beginning tonight.

Boaters using these harbors should exercise caution when mooring or launching vessels, and when entering or leaving port due to the potential for surges and large waves breaking near harbor entrances.

