MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaiʻi’s flagship carrier, and Japan Airlines, the country’s first international airline, today begin sales of their highly-anticipated codeshare flights for travel starting March 25. Guests traveling between Japan and Hawai‘i will enjoy unrivaled value in a partnership that brings together JAL’s network of over 30 domestic cities and 11 international destinations and Hawaiian’s convenient flight connections throughout its island chain.

“We’re excited to extend our reach in Japan and welcome new guests onboard Hawaiian so they may experience our hospitality and the unique charm of our islands,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “We’re also thrilled to offer Hawaiʻi residents the ability to earn HawaiianMiles while traveling to popular cities beyond our gateways including Fukuoka, Nagoya and Okinawa.”

“We look forward to providing a seamless customer experience through this partnership with Hawaiian Airlines. As we embrace the challenge to deliver convenient travel options to our mutual customers, this is just the start of a successful relationship we envision with Hawaiian,” said Yoshiharu Ueki, president of Japan Airlines.

Phase one of the comprehensive partnership includes:

Access to 36 domestic and 11 international destinations (subject to government approval) within JAL’s network, as well as all Japan-Hawaii flights.

Access to Hawaiian’s robust neighbor island network of approximately 170 daily flights.

Hawaiian Airlines inclusion into JAL’s JALPAK offers guests more options on tour packages between Japan and Hawai‘i beginning April 2.

Ability to earn HawaiianMiles and JAL Mileage Bank credit on codeshare flights, including non- stop flights between Honolulu and Nagoya and Sapporo.

Reciprocal lounge benefits.

Convenient connections and an improved guest experience following Hawaiian’s relocation to Terminal 2, adjacent to JAL, at Tokyo Narita Airport beginning March 25.

Hawaiian, the largest U.S. carrier for service between Japan and Hawai‘i, has carried over 3 million guests via its gateways in Haneda and Narita, Sapporo and Osaka since launching service in 2010. JAL, the No. 1 carrier on the route, transported over 1 million travelers between Japan and Hawai‘i in 2017.

JAL and Hawaiian plan to further enhance their partnership by creating a joint venture through an antitrust immunity agreement. The carriers anticipate filing their request with the U.S. Department of Transportation and Japanese authorities next month.

For more information, including a list of codeshare destinations, please visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com/JALPa…

