Name of product:

Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms – models PI2010 and PI9010

Hazard:

A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

Remedy:

Replace

Recall date:

March 21, 2018

Units:

About 452,000 in the U.S. (In addition, about 40,000 were sold in Canada.)

Description:

This recall involves models PI2010 and PI9010 of Kidde dual sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms. “KIDDE” is printed on the front center of the smoke alarm. The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarm.

Remedy:

Consumers should remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap. Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves. If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm. They should remove and discard the recalled smoke alarm only after they receive and install the replacement alarm. If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm and no further action is needed.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the yellow protective cap being present on a smoke alarm before it was installed in a consumer’s home. No reports of incidents or injuries as a result of a yellow cap being present have been reported.

Sold At:

Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20 and $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Fyrnetics Limited, of Hong Kong

Importer(s):

Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Company Inc., of Mebane, N.C.

Distributor(s):

Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Company Inc., of Mebane, N.C.

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

18-128

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Report an incident involving this product

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.

