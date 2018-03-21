MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance with locating a 40-year-old man who is wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest for violating parole and for questioning in connection with the, (February 9), attempted murder investigation in Puna.

Jayse Polaris Lee is described as being 5-feet-6-inches, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, having a mustache and beard. He is believed to have lost some weight since this photo was taken and is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.

Lee may be in possession of a firearm. The public is advised against approaching Lee who should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 6:00 a.m., on, (February 9), officers responded to the report of gunshots fired followed by a woman yelling in the Tiki Gardens subdivision (adjacent to Ainaloa subdivision) in Puna. One of the responding officers located a man leaving the area on a dirt bike which soon thereafter fell to the ground. The man pointed a gun and fired a shot at the officer, then ran into nearby bushes. The officer was not struck by the bullet and did not return fire. Despite an extensive search, the suspect could not be located.

Anyone who may have any information of Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

