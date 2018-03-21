MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division alerts travelers of limited parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport’s public parking lots due to an increased amount of air travel for Spring Break.

There are nearly 5,200 parking spaces available to the public at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). During holiday weekends, typically the Interisland Parking Structure (Lot M) and the Overseas Parking Structure (Lot D) will fill up first. Travelers also have the option to park in the International Parking Structure (Lot A) and the Economy Parking (Lot B). Travelers are advised to allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies, as some lots are farther from the main terminal than others. For more information on each lot, including a map, please visit airports.hawaii.gov/hnl/gettin…

Travelers are encouraged to get dropped off at the airport by a friend/relative, or book a shuttle, taxi or another method of transportation.

Parking availability at HNL as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018 is as follows:

Lot A: International Parking Garage (IPS) – 108 open stalls

Lot B: Economy Parking – 26 open stalls

Lot D: Overseas Parking Garage (OST) – Floors 1-4 FULL, 69 rooftop/nesting stalls open

Lot M: Interisland Terminal (IIT) – FULL

Travelers are also advised that parking availability may also be impacted by the University of Hawaii’s Spring Recess, which is scheduled for March 26-30, 2018. Currently, State Department of Education schools and some private schools are on their scheduled Spring Break.

