MEDIA RELEASE

House Speaker Scott K. Saiki released the following statement about the State Ethics Commission’s settlement agreement with Speaker Emeritus Joseph M. Souki.

“As you know, the State Ethics Commission announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Representative Joseph M. Souki concerning allegations of workplace harassment.

“Although it was not a signatory to the settlement agreement, the House of Representatives concurs with the settlement agreement and will abide by its terms.

“It is regrettable that a legislative career that spanned 36 years is ending in such a manner. As a legislator, Representative Souki always put his constituents first. Maui will lose an able and courageous advocate.

“The House of Representatives takes a zero tolerance approach to workplace harassment, no matter the power or influence of the accused.

“The House takes workplace harassment matters very seriously.

“We have already increased training for House members and staff.

“As many other institutions are already doing nationwide, we will conduct a comprehensive review of our workplace policies. The objective is to ensure that the House is able to receive, investigate and adjudicate complaints in a timely and vigilant manner. We will also explore other means to ensure that people feel respected and safe in the workplace.”