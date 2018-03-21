High Surf Warning

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

This is a High Surf update for Wednesday afternoon, March 21st at 2:45.

The National Weather Service High Surf Warning remains in effect for the shorelines of Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Puna today through Thursday (March 22). Surf is forecast to be in the 20-25 foot range.

A High Surf Warning means there is a dangerous threat to life and property from the surf. The highest threat will coincide with the high tides at 6:30 this evening and at 5:45 tomorrow morning.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect:

Parks and Recreation Department reports the following Hilo beach parks are closed: Hilo Bayfront Canoe Halau areas, Coconut Island, and all parks along Keaukaha shoreline from Reed’s Bay to Richardson’s including Pu’u Maile.

Hawaii Police Department reports Bayfront Highway in Hilo is closed in both directions from Waianuenue Avenue to Pauahi Street.

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.

Additional road and beach closures may occur without notice.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday (March 22).

East winds are forecast to be in the 15-25 knot range with seas 10-12 feet.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Marine Weather Statement

A large north-northeast swell is expected to continue to produce moderate to strong surges in harbors such as Hilo and Kahului. In addition, large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels. The north-northeast swell will begin to diminish slowly Wednesday through Friday.

Boaters using these harbors should exercise caution when mooring or launching vessels, and when entering or leaving port due to the potential for surges and large waves breaking near harbor entrances.

