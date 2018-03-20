MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai’i Police Department is investigating an arson case that occurred on Tuesday evening (January 30), in Hilo at Kalaniana’ole Avenue near the Carlsmith Beach Park (four miles).

At approximately 6:45 p.m., a vehicle was observed to be engulfed in flames on the road. A person of interest was seen walking away from the vehicle. He was described as a male with a medium complexion and tattoos; approximately 5-feet-six-inches, 140 lbs., wearing no shirt and carrying an umbrella.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

