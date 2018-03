MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island Police are seeking the whereabouts of a Kanaloa Kekona-Ahuna who was last seen on Opukea Street in Naalehu. If you have information on where he can be found please contact the Naalehu Police Station at 808-939-2520 or use the Police Non-Emergency number of 935-3311.

