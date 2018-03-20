MEDIA RELEASE

The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi presented their Annual Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year Awards last night, Monday, (March 19). Honorees are Police Officer Conrad Bidal and Firefighter/EMT Kainoa Willey.

Officer Bidal displays outstanding investigative skills in his daily police work, but it was his heroic efforts in a commercial business fire in Puna where he prevented harm to several individuals in the building which could have resulted in tragic results if not for his actions.

Firefighter Willey is honored for his outstanding work as a Firefighter/EMT in West Hawaiʻi, but what sets him apart is his initiative in volunteering for several community projects sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Fire Department including spearheading numerous fundraising efforts for Fire Department Personnel in need of financial assistance due to illness, injury, or traumatic events.

