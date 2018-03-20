MEDIA RELEASE

This is a High Surf message for noon Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for the shorelines of Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Puna in effect from now through Thursday. A High Surf Warning means there is a dangerous threat to life and property from the surf.

The surf is forecast to increase through tonight and peak to warning levels tomorrow. The highest threat will coincide with the high tides, which occur tomorrow at 5 AM and 6:30 PM.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect:

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property before nightfall.

Roads and beach closures may occur without notice.

