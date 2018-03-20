MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The Department of Public Safety is looking to fill Adult Correction Officer (ACO) vacancies on Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island. The recruitment is open on the Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) jobseekers webpage.

To qualify, applicants must meet all of the requirements listed on DRHD’s webpage. Applicants must be a high school graduate or have a GED. They must also have one year of responsible work experience which shows that the applicant possesses the ability to relate effectively with people in following the instructions of a supervisor and giving or exchanging information.

For a full list of requirements and information on how to apply to become an ACO, please go to the DHRD Jobseeker listings by clicking on a link below:

Oahu (Recruitment Closing 3/30/18)

agency.governmentjobs.com/hawa…

Kauai (Recruitment Closing 3/30/18)

agency.governmentjobs.com/hawa…

Hawaii Island (Recruitment Closing 3/30/18)

agency.governmentjobs.com/hawa…

Maui (Continuous recruitment)

agency.governmentjobs.com/hawa…

