MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 12, through March 18, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 233 DUI arrests compared with 274 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 1 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 3 53 Puna 5 53 Ka‘ū 1 6 Kona 7 102 South Kohala 2 14 North Kohala 0 3 Island Total 19 233

There have been 258 major accidents so far this year compared with 294 during the same period last year, a decrease of 12.2 percent.

To date, there were 6 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 5 fatal crashes, resulting in 5 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents an increase of 20 percent for fatal crashes and 40 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



