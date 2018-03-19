MEDIA RELEASE

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tomasz Mieczkowski, a 38-year-old who resides in the Kona district.

He is wanted on a “no-bail” warrant and two additional warrants totaling $5,000.

Mieczkowski is described as 6-feet-1-inches in height, approximately 265 pounds, blonde hair, with multiple tattoos on his left inner forearm, right forearm, left upper arm and left side of his chest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Pedro Cacho Jr. at (808) 747-3061 or (808) 326-4646.

