A 15-old Keaʻau girl died following a single motorcycle crash Thursday evening, (March 15), in Pāhoa.

Responding to a 5:53 p.m., call, police determined that a 2013 Honda dual sports motorcycle was traveling northbound on Government Beach Road and ran off the roadway and struck a tree near Cinder Road.

The girl was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, and she was pronounced dead on Friday, (March 16), at 12:12 a.m.

The girl had been wearing a helmet and speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.

The motorcycle ridden in this crash had been reported stolen on, (October 17, 2017), from Kailua-Kona.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Erhard Autrata at (808) 961-2339.

This is the 7th traffic fatality this year compared with 5 at this time last year.

