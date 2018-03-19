MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency has scheduled an in-depth, 4-day Community Emergency Response Team or CERT Basic Training Course in Ka‘u. Training will take place over 4 consecutive Saturdays starting April 7th which will be held at the Ocean View Community Center located at 92-8924 Leilani Circle, Ocean View.

This CERT Basic Training Course provides participants with classroom and hands-on instruction in safety, fire suppression, first aid, light search & rescue, emergency communications, and more. If you are interested in basic emergency awareness, developing personal response knowledge and skill sets, and you can commit to 4 consecutive Saturdays, register online at certkau.eventbrite.com or call Bill Hanson at 937-2181.

There is no charge for this emergency response training, but seating is limited, so register online today.

Again, register online at certkau.eventbrite.com or call Bill Hanson at 937-2181.

This course could help save your life.

