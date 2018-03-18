MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KEAAU

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of the Keaau-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Monday, March 19, through Friday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, March 19, through Friday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work.

2) KIHOLO (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 75 and 79 on Saturday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Monday, March 19, through Friday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement marking installations.

