By Jane Bockus | Special to Hawaii 24/7
Results from Hawaii Island Paddlesports Association (HIPA) races held Saturday, March 17, 2018, sponsored by Keauhou Canoe Club.
The Long course racers paddled 10 miles from Honokohau Harbor to inside Keauhou Bay. The 6.5 mile Short course started outside Keauhou Bay and turned around at Lyman’s Point and returned to the finish line inside Keauhou Bay.
All racers enjoyed a delicious lunch, and were presented with awards.
|2018 KEAUHOU KU'UIPO RACE MARCH 17, 2018 -SHORT COURSE
|OVERALL
|TIME
|NAME(S)
|DIVISION PLACE
|1
|0:55:55
|DolanTakushi
|1st M OC1 Novice
|2
|0:58:10
|Bryson Luta
|1st M V-1 Open
|3
|0:58:27
|Trey Green
|2nd M OC1 Novice
|4
|0:59:07
|TR Ireland
|3rd M OC1 Novice
|5
|0:59:08
|Spencer Lavea
|1st M OC1 60+
|6
|1:00:29
|Jeff Molder
|1st M O1 50-59
|7
|1:00:55
|Teri Fong & Leila Duim
|1st F OC2 50+
|8
|1:01:13
|Charles Cope
|1st M V1 40+
|9
|1:01:22
|Jim Elliott
|2nd M OC1 50-59
|10
|1:01:43
|John Roberts
|2nd M OC1 60+
|11
|1:01:52
|Rich Milham
|3rd M OC1 60+
|12
|1:01:56
|Jake Honl-Deguair
|1st M V1 Junior
|13
|1:02:09
|Jeff Coburn
|3rd M OC1 50-59
|14
|1:02:34
|Kenneth Kam Jr.
|4th M OC1 50-59
|15
|1:03:05
|Tina Flower
|1st F OC1 40-49
|16
|1:03:30
|Nicholas Lane
|4th M OC1 Novice
|17
|1:03:36
|Andy Lincoln
|5th M OC1 Novice
|18
|1:03:48
|Marianne Star & Gil Niday
|1st Mixed OC2 50+
|19
|1:03:52
|Craighton Handley
|4th M OC1 60+
|20
|1:04:10
|Ron Ferragamo&Bob Darling
|1st M OC2 50+
|21
|1:04:14
|Usha Kilpatrick& Anna Tosick
|1st F OC2 19-49
|22
|1:04:30
|Rodrigo Romo
|1st M OC1 40-49
|23
|1:04:38
|Herb Funk
|5th M OC1 50-59
|24
|1:05:02
|Rex Honl
|2nd M V-1 40+
|25
|1:05:35
|Doug Kazakoff
|5th M OC1 60+
|26
|1:06:34
|Dylan Green
|2nd M V1 Junior
|27
|1:06:55
|Ashley McKellar
|1st F OC1 19-39
|28
|1:06:59
|David Tracy
|6th M OC1 60+
|29
|1:07:17
|Kenneth Gonzales
|6th M OC1 50-59
|30
|1:07:38
|Leslie Crawford
|1st F OC1 50-59
|31
|1:07:57
|Veronique Poli
|2nd F OC1 40-49
|32
|1:08:20
|Heidi Ruckhaus
|1st F OC1 Novice
|33
|1:09:12
|Vern Beiraugel & Moke Hauanio
|2nd M OC2 50+
|34
|1:10:10
|Avan Becerra
|3rd M V1 Junior
|35
|1:10:23
|Nicolas Luis
|6th M OC1 Novice
|36
|1:10:35
|Sarah Graves
|2nd F OC1 Novice
|37
|1:10:50
|Patty Eames
|1st F V1 60+
|38
|1:10:54
|Trevella Williams
|3rd F OC1 Novice
|39
|1:11:10
|Apryl Sasaki
|2nd F OC1 50-59
|40
|1:13:52
|Amy Cook
|2nd F OC1 19-39
|41
|1:14:14
|Alii Youderian
|4th M V1 Junior
|42
|1:14:35
|Kaeti Ecker
|1st F OC1 60+
|43
|1:15:42
|Tom Mackay
|7th M OC1 60+
|44
|1:18:46
|Karen Mickievk
|2nd F OC1 60+
|45
|DNF
|Mel Pauole
|8th M OC1 60+
|2018 Keauhou HIPA Kuuipo Race - Long Course, 10 miles - Honokohau to Keauhou
|OVERALL
|TIME
|NAME(S)
|DIVISION PLACE
|1
|1:19:46
|Daniel Chun
|1st M V1 Open
|2
|1:24:45
|Jose Lizardi
|1st M OC1 19-39
|3
|1:25:06
|Ikaika Hauanio
|1st M OC1 40-49
|4
|1:25:35
|Chevise Conte
|3rd M OC1 19-39
|5
|1:26:37
|Moku Handley
|4th M OC1 19-39
|6
|1:26:47
|Chase Von Nordheim
|2nd M V1 Open
|7
|1:27:20
|Ian Foo
|1st M OC1 50-59
|8
|1:27:26
|Bill Morris
|1st M OC1 60+
|9
|1:28:37
|Angela Rey & Paul Streiter
|1st Mixed OC2 50+
|10
|1:29:26
|Theron Ogata
|2nd M OC1 40-49
|11
|1:29:40
|Tyler Makaiwi
|5th M OC1 19-39
|12
|1:30:14
|Koa Spoon
|3rd M V1 Open
|13
|1:31:40
|Sean Ka'awa
|1st M V-1 40-49
|14
|1:32:00
|Joshua Allen
|4th M V1 Open
|15
|1:32:10
|Nate Kaluhiwa
|2nd M OC1 50-59
|16
|1:32:13
|Niklaus Daum
|6th M OC1 19-39
|17
|1:34:40
|Kristin Old
|1st F OC1 19-39
|18
|1:38:06
|Alton Oye & Brandie Oye
|1st Mixed OC2 19-39
|19
|1:39:52
|Robert Olson
|3rd M OC1 40-49
|20
|1:40:09
|Jeff Clemenson
|2nd M OC1 60+
|21
|1:40:25
|Scott Ferry
|3rd M OC1 50-59
|22
|1:41:07
|Lorrin Sellars
|7th M OC1 19-39
|23
|1:42:23
|Laura Birse
|1st F OC1 40-49
|24
|1:42:30
|Alec Fierman
|8th M OC1 19-39
|25
|1:44:27
|Steven McKellar
|5th M OC1 40-49
|26
|1:52:25
|Eric Baicy
|5th M OC1 40-49
