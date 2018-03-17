By Jane Bockus | Special to Hawaii 24/7

Results from Hawaii Island Paddlesports Association (HIPA) races held Saturday, March 17, 2018, sponsored by Keauhou Canoe Club.

The Long course racers paddled 10 miles from Honokohau Harbor to inside Keauhou Bay. The 6.5 mile Short course started outside Keauhou Bay and turned around at Lyman’s Point and returned to the finish line inside Keauhou Bay.

All racers enjoyed a delicious lunch, and were presented with awards.

2018 KEAUHOU KU'UIPO RACE MARCH 17, 2018 -SHORT COURSE OVERALL TIME NAME(S) DIVISION PLACE 1 0:55:55 DolanTakushi 1st M OC1 Novice 2 0:58:10 Bryson Luta 1st M V-1 Open 3 0:58:27 Trey Green 2nd M OC1 Novice 4 0:59:07 TR Ireland 3rd M OC1 Novice 5 0:59:08 Spencer Lavea 1st M OC1 60+ 6 1:00:29 Jeff Molder 1st M O1 50-59 7 1:00:55 Teri Fong & Leila Duim 1st F OC2 50+ 8 1:01:13 Charles Cope 1st M V1 40+ 9 1:01:22 Jim Elliott 2nd M OC1 50-59 10 1:01:43 John Roberts 2nd M OC1 60+ 11 1:01:52 Rich Milham 3rd M OC1 60+ 12 1:01:56 Jake Honl-Deguair 1st M V1 Junior 13 1:02:09 Jeff Coburn 3rd M OC1 50-59 14 1:02:34 Kenneth Kam Jr. 4th M OC1 50-59 15 1:03:05 Tina Flower 1st F OC1 40-49 16 1:03:30 Nicholas Lane 4th M OC1 Novice 17 1:03:36 Andy Lincoln 5th M OC1 Novice 18 1:03:48 Marianne Star & Gil Niday 1st Mixed OC2 50+ 19 1:03:52 Craighton Handley 4th M OC1 60+ 20 1:04:10 Ron Ferragamo&Bob Darling 1st M OC2 50+ 21 1:04:14 Usha Kilpatrick& Anna Tosick 1st F OC2 19-49 22 1:04:30 Rodrigo Romo 1st M OC1 40-49 23 1:04:38 Herb Funk 5th M OC1 50-59 24 1:05:02 Rex Honl 2nd M V-1 40+ 25 1:05:35 Doug Kazakoff 5th M OC1 60+ 26 1:06:34 Dylan Green 2nd M V1 Junior 27 1:06:55 Ashley McKellar 1st F OC1 19-39 28 1:06:59 David Tracy 6th M OC1 60+ 29 1:07:17 Kenneth Gonzales 6th M OC1 50-59 30 1:07:38 Leslie Crawford 1st F OC1 50-59 31 1:07:57 Veronique Poli 2nd F OC1 40-49 32 1:08:20 Heidi Ruckhaus 1st F OC1 Novice 33 1:09:12 Vern Beiraugel & Moke Hauanio 2nd M OC2 50+ 34 1:10:10 Avan Becerra 3rd M V1 Junior 35 1:10:23 Nicolas Luis 6th M OC1 Novice 36 1:10:35 Sarah Graves 2nd F OC1 Novice 37 1:10:50 Patty Eames 1st F V1 60+ 38 1:10:54 Trevella Williams 3rd F OC1 Novice 39 1:11:10 Apryl Sasaki 2nd F OC1 50-59 40 1:13:52 Amy Cook 2nd F OC1 19-39 41 1:14:14 Alii Youderian 4th M V1 Junior 42 1:14:35 Kaeti Ecker 1st F OC1 60+ 43 1:15:42 Tom Mackay 7th M OC1 60+ 44 1:18:46 Karen Mickievk 2nd F OC1 60+ 45 DNF Mel Pauole 8th M OC1 60+

2018 Keauhou HIPA Kuuipo Race - Long Course, 10 miles - Honokohau to Keauhou OVERALL TIME NAME(S) DIVISION PLACE 1 1:19:46 Daniel Chun 1st M V1 Open 2 1:24:45 Jose Lizardi 1st M OC1 19-39 3 1:25:06 Ikaika Hauanio 1st M OC1 40-49 4 1:25:35 Chevise Conte 3rd M OC1 19-39 5 1:26:37 Moku Handley 4th M OC1 19-39 6 1:26:47 Chase Von Nordheim 2nd M V1 Open 7 1:27:20 Ian Foo 1st M OC1 50-59 8 1:27:26 Bill Morris 1st M OC1 60+ 9 1:28:37 Angela Rey & Paul Streiter 1st Mixed OC2 50+ 10 1:29:26 Theron Ogata 2nd M OC1 40-49 11 1:29:40 Tyler Makaiwi 5th M OC1 19-39 12 1:30:14 Koa Spoon 3rd M V1 Open 13 1:31:40 Sean Ka'awa 1st M V-1 40-49 14 1:32:00 Joshua Allen 4th M V1 Open 15 1:32:10 Nate Kaluhiwa 2nd M OC1 50-59 16 1:32:13 Niklaus Daum 6th M OC1 19-39 17 1:34:40 Kristin Old 1st F OC1 19-39 18 1:38:06 Alton Oye & Brandie Oye 1st Mixed OC2 19-39 19 1:39:52 Robert Olson 3rd M OC1 40-49 20 1:40:09 Jeff Clemenson 2nd M OC1 60+ 21 1:40:25 Scott Ferry 3rd M OC1 50-59 22 1:41:07 Lorrin Sellars 7th M OC1 19-39 23 1:42:23 Laura Birse 1st F OC1 40-49 24 1:42:30 Alec Fierman 8th M OC1 19-39 25 1:44:27 Steven McKellar 5th M OC1 40-49 26 1:52:25 Eric Baicy 5th M OC1 40-49

