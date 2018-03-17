 

   

Results of the HIPA canoe races Saturday (March 17)

By Jane Bockus | Special to Hawaii 24/7

Results from Hawaii Island Paddlesports Association (HIPA) races held Saturday, March 17, 2018, sponsored by Keauhou Canoe Club.

The Long course racers paddled 10 miles from Honokohau Harbor to inside Keauhou Bay. The 6.5 mile Short course started outside Keauhou Bay and turned around at Lyman’s Point and returned to the finish line inside Keauhou Bay.

All racers enjoyed a delicious lunch, and were presented with awards.

2018 KEAUHOU KU'UIPO RACE MARCH 17, 2018 -SHORT COURSE
OVERALLTIMENAME(S)DIVISION PLACE
10:55:55DolanTakushi1st M OC1 Novice
20:58:10Bryson Luta1st M V-1 Open
30:58:27Trey Green2nd M OC1 Novice
40:59:07TR Ireland3rd M OC1 Novice
50:59:08Spencer Lavea1st M OC1 60+
61:00:29Jeff Molder1st M O1 50-59
71:00:55Teri Fong & Leila Duim1st F OC2 50+
81:01:13Charles Cope1st M V1 40+
91:01:22Jim Elliott2nd M OC1 50-59
101:01:43John Roberts2nd M OC1 60+
111:01:52Rich Milham3rd M OC1 60+
121:01:56Jake Honl-Deguair1st M V1 Junior
131:02:09Jeff Coburn3rd M OC1 50-59
141:02:34Kenneth Kam Jr.4th M OC1 50-59
151:03:05Tina Flower1st F OC1 40-49
161:03:30Nicholas Lane4th M OC1 Novice
171:03:36Andy Lincoln5th M OC1 Novice
181:03:48Marianne Star & Gil Niday1st Mixed OC2 50+
191:03:52Craighton Handley4th M OC1 60+
201:04:10Ron Ferragamo&Bob Darling1st M OC2 50+
211:04:14Usha Kilpatrick& Anna Tosick1st F OC2 19-49
221:04:30Rodrigo Romo1st M OC1 40-49
231:04:38Herb Funk5th M OC1 50-59
241:05:02Rex Honl2nd M V-1 40+
251:05:35Doug Kazakoff5th M OC1 60+
261:06:34Dylan Green2nd M V1 Junior
271:06:55Ashley McKellar1st F OC1 19-39
281:06:59David Tracy6th M OC1 60+
291:07:17Kenneth Gonzales6th M OC1 50-59
301:07:38Leslie Crawford1st F OC1 50-59
311:07:57Veronique Poli2nd F OC1 40-49
321:08:20Heidi Ruckhaus1st F OC1 Novice
331:09:12Vern Beiraugel & Moke Hauanio2nd M OC2 50+
341:10:10Avan Becerra3rd M V1 Junior
351:10:23Nicolas Luis6th M OC1 Novice
361:10:35Sarah Graves2nd F OC1 Novice
371:10:50Patty Eames1st F V1 60+
381:10:54Trevella Williams3rd F OC1 Novice
391:11:10Apryl Sasaki2nd F OC1 50-59
401:13:52Amy Cook2nd F OC1 19-39
411:14:14Alii Youderian4th M V1 Junior
421:14:35Kaeti Ecker1st F OC1 60+
431:15:42Tom Mackay7th M OC1 60+
441:18:46Karen Mickievk2nd F OC1 60+
45DNFMel Pauole8th M OC1 60+
2018 Keauhou HIPA Kuuipo Race - Long Course, 10 miles - Honokohau to Keauhou
OVERALLTIMENAME(S)DIVISION PLACE
11:19:46Daniel Chun1st M V1 Open
21:24:45Jose Lizardi1st M OC1 19-39
31:25:06Ikaika Hauanio1st M OC1 40-49
41:25:35Chevise Conte3rd M OC1 19-39
51:26:37Moku Handley4th M OC1 19-39
61:26:47Chase Von Nordheim2nd M V1 Open
71:27:20Ian Foo1st M OC1 50-59
81:27:26Bill Morris1st M OC1 60+
91:28:37Angela Rey & Paul Streiter1st Mixed OC2 50+
101:29:26Theron Ogata2nd M OC1 40-49
111:29:40Tyler Makaiwi5th M OC1 19-39
121:30:14Koa Spoon3rd M V1 Open
131:31:40Sean Ka'awa1st M V-1 40-49
141:32:00Joshua Allen4th M V1 Open
151:32:10Nate Kaluhiwa2nd M OC1 50-59
161:32:13Niklaus Daum6th M OC1 19-39
171:34:40Kristin Old1st F OC1 19-39
181:38:06Alton Oye & Brandie Oye1st Mixed OC2 19-39
191:39:52Robert Olson3rd M OC1 40-49
201:40:09Jeff Clemenson2nd M OC1 60+
211:40:25Scott Ferry3rd M OC1 50-59
221:41:07Lorrin Sellars7th M OC1 19-39
231:42:23Laura Birse1st F OC1 40-49
241:42:30Alec Fierman8th M OC1 19-39
251:44:27Steven McKellar5th M OC1 40-49
261:52:25Eric Baicy5th M OC1 40-49

