By Jane Bockus | Special to Hawaii 24/7

This event is a race primarily for Recreational Paddlers, and both courses began outside Keauhou Bay, with the 3 mile Short Course making a turnaround a Double Hull Canoe outside Kahaluu, and the 4.5 mile Long Course going to the turnaround at Magic Sands. The race was held Saturday, March 17, 2018.

With a total of 18 entries (9 racing on each course), this event is really growing, and many of the paddlers who usually participate only recreationally, have now voiced an interest in joining in teams for the regatta racing season.

After all the canoes had crossed the finish line, awards were presented, and the participants enjoyed a great brunch prepared by the super-chefs at Keauhou.

Keauhou's 6th Annual Kauikeaouli Challenge -3 mile Long Course Keauhou to Kahaluu & Return OVERALL RACE # TIME NAME(S) PLACE in DIVISION & CREW NAME 1 I- 2 0:32:19 KAI EHITU in To'iki ia Kai Ehitu 1st MIXED crew: Makalani Stong, Dave Yamagata, Dannah Waitley, Jeanne Isola, Jules Dudoit, Mimi Bergstrom 2 A-7 0:33:23 KAI OPUA in Heleuma 2nd MIXED - "LOVE TRUMPS HATES" crew Elena Semethova, Tetu Lefort, Mike Caudill, Mike Kasiah, Felecia Rouerdinh, Brian Cornel 3 H-7 0:35:21 WAIKOLOA in Kamali'I Kai 3rd MIXED - "WAIKOLOA WARRIORS" crew Kurt Heilmann, Kathy Heilmann, Patrick Ford, Adele Tennant, Maryann Holloway, John Pierce 4 951 0:35:34 KAI OPUA in Kikaha 4th MIXED crew Inna Worrall, Walter Wells, Walter Heimigartner, Beth Nemmers, Shelley Carver, Gary Klewchuk 5 A-2 0:35:53 KAI OPUA in Liliuokalani "Queenie" 1st WOMEN - "PADDLE PUSHERS" crew Lana Branum, Kim West, Katie Friesen, Beth Wilson, Debbie Walch, Jo Ma 6 919 0:37:31 KAI OPUA in NoName 5th MIXED "HUI HOKU" crew: Jeff Wise,Don Podlubny, Shirley Podlubny, Muriel Owens , Tommy Owens, Crystal Laksmi-Ditton 7 H-8 0:37:48 KEAUHOU in Malia Kini 6th MIXED "LAHUI LOKAHI" crew: Noelani Campbell, Lois Hodges, Paul Regan, Hazel Ayers, Wayne Ayers, Mike Glade 8 H-4 0:38:48 KEAUHOU in Kainalani 2nd WOMEN - "HOT PINK FLASH" crew: Virginia Tormey, Cheryl Romer, Roberta Durham, Swarn Khalsa, Debra Taylor, Linda Churches 9 H-3 0:44:37 KEAUHOU in Keauhou Kai 9th MIXED "ANCIENT MARINERS" crew: Dave Byers, Dave Romer, Kathy Lindsey, Fred Lindsey, Nancy Collins, Vonnie Maron Keauhou's 6th Annual Kauikeaouli Challenge -4.5 Mile Long Course Keauhou to Magic Sands & Return OVERALL RACE # TIME NAME(S) PLACE in DIVISION & CREW NAME 1 H-11 0:43:32 KEAUHOU in Kai Pue'one 1st MEN "TEAM IKAIKA" crew: Tandy Kualii, Dennis Mihalka, Bill McCaw, John Christman, Shaun Roth, Peter Dahlberg 2 954 0:43:53 KAI OPUA in Kahaloa Elua 2nd MEN "6 SHADES OF GRAY" crew: Randy Stroschein, LeRoy Grose, Pete Walter, Steve Prestia, Douglas Walch, Jim Fairhurst 3 H-15 0:44:38 KEAUHOU in Kai Iliili Nehe 1st MIXED "TEAM TONI" crew: Madeleine Collins, Brook Collins, Diane Neubert, Terry Neubert,Emma Chandler, Kirby Maury 4 H-12 0:47:08 KEAUHOU in 'Iolana 2nd MIXED "TRY 4 TENS" crew: John Rodrigues, Tim Robertson, Ronda Robertson, Kerri Tobin, Erica Basilio, Carolyn Carter 5 H-10 0:46:00 KEAUHOU in Konawaena 3rd MEN "FAST IS FUN" crew: Peter Morrow, Richard Roberts, Jack Taylor, Bill Hodges, Doug Fredebaugh, Richard Ingram 6 953 0:50:22 KAI OPUA in Kai Opua 4th MEN "DO NOT RESUSCITATE" crew: Charlei Wood, Jerry Skagod, Dan White, Thomas Lampa, Glenn Ruckhaus, Bill Walton 7 H-5 0:51:31 KEAUHOU in Ma'ihi 3rd MIXED "KA MIKI MIKI" crew: Thomas Campbell, Vern Heikkila, Sandy Branch, Lyndall Cook, Mikaele Yandall, Cilla Behic 8 955 0:51:48 KAI OPUA in Miki Miki 1st WOMEN "LUCKY LADIES" crew: Lydia Hooser, Riley Theobald, Cathy Bledley, Kimberly Walker, Betty Guidotti, Cathy Fairhurst 9 H-2 0:52:27 KEAUHOU in Imilani 2nd WOMEN "THE GIRLS IN THE BOAT" crew: Jody Wheeler, Andy Ferragamo, Mary MacCheyne, Chantal Dechape, Connie Zahalka, Nancy Regan

