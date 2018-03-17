MEDIA RELEASE

To accommodate parishioners attending the “St. Joseph Feast Day Celebration” there will be a temporary one-way traffic pattern on Kapi‘olani Street.

Traffic will be allowed to flow in the Puna, or southeasterly, direction on Kapi‘olani Street, between Waiānuenue Avenue to Haili Street. The one-way traffic pattern will be in effect between the hours of 5 a.m., through 3 p.m. on Sunday, (March 18).

During this time, parking will be allowed on both sides of Kapi‘olani Street.

