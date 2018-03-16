MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG KOMOHANA STREET FROM PUNAHELE STREET TO HUALI PLACE, INCLUDING HUALI WAY, LOWER PUNAHELE STREET FROM KOMOHANA STREET TO HĀLA‘I STREET, PU‘UHONU WAY AND PU‘UHONU PLACE, INCLUDING MEDICAL OFFICES, ALONG PONAHᾹWAI STREET FROM KOMOHANA STREET TO 587 PONAHĀWAI STREET, INCLUDING ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES; SOUTH HILO, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Ponahāwai Street between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday, March 16, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 961-8790.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



