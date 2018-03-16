MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be installing school zone beacons as part of the Kaumana Elementary School Zone Safety Project, on Saturday, March 17, 2018, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

Work involves installing two school zone beacons and a rectangular rapid flashing crosswalk beacon on the roadway shoulders fronting Kaumana Elementary School. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The following day, Sunday, March 18th, work will be done on the traffic signal controller for the Kilauea Ave./Hualālai St. and Kīlauea Ave./Pauahi St. intersections, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

The traffic signals at both intersections will be shut down during this work period and special off-duty police officers will facilitate traffic movement at the intersections. Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

