Just before noon today, HVO’s summit webcam (KIcam) captured this striking image of Kīlauea Volcano’s ongoing summit eruption. A small rockfall on the north side of the Overlook crater triggered a small explosion in the lava lake, sending a dark-colored ash plume skyward. Visitors (lower right) who happened to be looking toward Halema‘uma‘u from the Jaggar Museum Overlook in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park witnessed the event, but were in no danger from it given their distant vantage point. Photo taken Thursday, March 15, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey HVO’s HMcam also captured an image of today’s rockfall and subsequent explosion (upper right) as it occurred. Photo taken Thursday, March 15, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. March 8-15, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. March 8-15, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. March 8-15, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. March 8-15, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. March 8-15, 2018. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level fluctuated with summit inflation and deflation, ranging about 30.5–40.5 m (100–133 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g lava flow remained active downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, with scattered breakouts on the upper part of the flow field and on Pulama pali, but no ocean entry. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Rates of deformation and seismicity have not changed significantly in the past week, persisting at above-long-term background levels. Sixteen microearthquakes (magnitudes less than 2) were located beneath the summit caldera, upper Southwest Rift Zone, and western flank of the volcano at depths of 0-5 km (0-3 mi). GPS and InSAR measurements continue to show slow deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

No earthquakes were reported felt in the Hawaiian Islands this past week.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. March 8-15, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

Time-lapse movie from a camera positioned on the southeast flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, looking toward the active flow advancing to the southeast. The breakout point is at the left edge of the image, and the mid-field skyline at the right is roughly coincident with the top of the pali. March 8-15, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. March 8-15, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

