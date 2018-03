MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the closure of Kūhiō Kalaniana’ole Park in Hilo on Saturday, March, 17, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a beach clean-up project.

Two volunteer groups will be working with Parks and Recreation as a community service project.

The Department appreciates the public’s assistance and understanding. For more information, please contact Kevin Sakai at 961-8311.

