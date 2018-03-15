MEDIA RELEASE

WATER NOTICE AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ON AKAHANA STREET (USPS AIRPORT) AND MOKUEA STREET (AIRPORT TOWER AND UPS), AND WITHIN THE ARMY AND AIR NATIONAL GUARD PUNA TRAIL ROAD AND ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES; SOUTH HILO, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Circle Avenue for the Hawai‘i National Guard between the hours of 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, March 16, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 961-8790.

