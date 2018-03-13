MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 5, through March 11, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 31 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 214 DUI arrests compared with 250 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.4 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 6 50 Puna 10 48 Ka‘ū 0 5 Kona 13 95 South Kohala 2 12 North Kohala 0 3 Island Total 31 214

There have been 232 major accidents so far this year compared with 268 during the same period last year, a decrease of 13.4 percent.

To date, there were 4 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 5 fatalities, compared with 4 fatal crashes, resulting in 4 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents an increase of 25 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

