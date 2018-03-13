MEDIA RELEASE

A 41-year-old Holualoa woman died following a three-vehicle crash Monday evening, (March 12), in North Kona near the 83-mile marker of the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.

Responding to a 10:39 p.m. call, police determined that the operator of a 2002 Volvo sedan had been traveling south when it was involved in a rear-end collision with a 2014 Volkswagen sedan which had also been traveling south. This collision caused the Volkswagen sedan to spin and crossover into the northbound lane of the highway, where the Volkswagen sedan was then rear-ended by a northbound 2013 Honda sedan.

The driver of the Volkswagen sedan was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead on Tuesday, (March 13), at 2:57 a.m. She has been identified as Trina Walker of Hōlualoa.

The operator of the Volvo sedan a 21-year-old Kailua-Kona man was taken to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained in the collision, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Honda sedan a 31-year-old Kamuela man was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries sustained in the collision.

Police believe that speed was a factor in the collision, but it is not immediately known if alcohol was involved.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the sixth traffic fatality this year compared with four at this time last year.

