MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CONSUMERS ALONG KAWAIHAE ROAD FROM LINDSEY ROAD TO KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD INCLUDING ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES; KAMUELA, SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test at the intersection of Kawaihae Road and Kahaʻikupuna Road and also at the intersection of Kawaihae Road and Puʻu Opelu Road between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. William O’Neil Jr., District Supervisor, at 887-3030.

