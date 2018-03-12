MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police detectives have charged a suspect with Abuse of Family or Household Member and First Degree Assault stemming from a domestic-related incident that occurred in the Ocean View area on Friday, (March 9).

At approximately 11:37 a.m., Ka’u Patrol Officers responded to the Ranchos Subdivision area for a report of an unconscious female who had reportedly been hiking from Pohue Bay with her boyfriend. The 40-year-old victim from Alaska was transported to the Kona Community Hospital in critical condition and later transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where she remains in critical condition. She is reported to have received traumatic injuries about her head and bruising and redness about her body.

Kona Patrol Officers arrested the woman’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Vencent Michael Nelson of the Ranchos neighborhood of Ocean View, and he was transported to the Kealakehe Police Station pending further investigation by detectives with the Area II Juvenile Aid Section.

On Sunday, (March 11), at 10:09 a.m., Nelson was charged, with bail set at $27,000. He remains in police custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending his initial court appearance at Kona District Court this morning, (March 12).

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Brandon Mansur, via email at Brandon.Mansur@hawaiicounty.go…, or at (808 )326-4646 ext. 301.

