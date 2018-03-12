MEDIA RELEASE

Effective immediately, guests holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines Codeshare flights to/from/via John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York (JFK) between March 13, 2018, and March 14, 2018, will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee provided that:

Ticket was issued on/before March 12, 2018

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel on March 13, 2018 and March 14, 2018

Changes must be made and reticketed for new flights no later than March 21, 2018

In addition, for changes made on or before March 21, 2018, to new flights, any resulting difference in fare(s) will be waived provided that change is made to the same compartment (i.e. Coach to Coach or First/Business Class to First/Business Class) and there is no change in origin and destination. For changes made to new flights after March 21, 2018, the change fee will be waived but applicable difference in fare will be collected.

Changes to origin and/or destination or connecting/stopover point will be permitted without change fee and are subject to applicable fare difference.

Normal refund rules will apply. There will be no waiver of any applicable cancellation fees for refundable tickets and no refunds permitted on non-refundable tickets related to this event.

All changes must be made by calling our Reservations Department at 1-800-367-5320.

