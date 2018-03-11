MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i — Marines are scheduled to convoy from the Kawaihae Pier to Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) March 12-14, 2018.

The convoys will be escorted by lead and trail vehicles with rotating amber lights and signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care around convoy vehicles.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, via

email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil or by calling either (808) 969-2411 or (808) 824-1474.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



