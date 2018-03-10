MEDIA RELEASE

Join Us for Rat Lungworm Disease Support Group

A joint effort with Hilo Medical Center and Puna Community Medical Center at the Keaau Community Center, 16-186 Pili Mua St, Keaau, HI 96749.

Every second Wednesday of the month 4-6 p.m.

(March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, Dec. 12)

To gather and support survivors of Rat Lungworm Disease and their caregivers. Others welcome to attend include people who strongly suspect they had RLWD, and researchers and advocates advancing care and access to resources for survivors and their caregivers.

For more information, contact: Elena Cabatu, Director of Public Affairs, ecabatu@hhsc.org at (808) 932-3160.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



