UPDATED (3/10/18)

Marcos Julian located in Hilo in good health.

MEDIA RELEASE

Missing Person: Marcos Julian, 94 years old, Filpino male, 5-feet 2-inches tall, 120 pounds, slim build, tan complexion.

Julian was last seen this afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of KTA Puainako, wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a brown jacket, with a blue hat with a white brim.

He has limited mobility and may have been seen at Taco Bell at Saturday (March 10) at about 5:15 p.m.

Please call the police non-emergency line at 935-3311 if you seen Mr. Julian.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



