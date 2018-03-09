MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is discontinuing the trial “no outlet” restriction from 29th Avenue (also known as Poni Moi Avenue) onto Keeau-Pahoa Road (Highway 130). This restriction, which sought to improve the efficiency of the highway by limiting the side street connections, was put in place Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, and concluded Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

“After weighing the public feedback and the benefits of the ‘no outlet’ restriction at 29th Avenue we have decided to look at other options to improve the operations of Highway 130,” said HDOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Much mahalo to the Hawaiian Paradise Park residents for their cooperation and patience during this trial.”

The HDOT Highways Division, Hawaii District is currently exploring other options to increase efficiencies along Keaau-Pahoa Road. More information on upcoming operational improvements will be made available at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



