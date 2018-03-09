MEDIA RELEASE

(HONOLULU) – Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources (DOCARE) cited Christopher P. Barclay on top of Diamond Head today, for soliciting and selling certificates without a required state permit for commercial activities.

Division of State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell joined the DOCARE officers and read a cease and desist order to Barclay. It claims Barclay uses the flat surface of one of the bunkers at the summit as a table for commercial activity. It further alleges the man collects cash and misrepresents that the proceeds help keep the park clean. Additionally, it alleges that Barclay misleads hikers into believing he is a State Parks employee or somehow represents the State.

Cottrell said, “We’ve heard from numerous people over the course of several years who have asked the State to shut this activity down. We have very specific rules regarding who can conduct commercial activities in State Parks and under what circumstances. Bottom line, any commercial activity does require a permit and Mr. Barclay has consistently refused to seek one.” Diamond Head State Monument has one approved vendor for selling logo items, which is done mostly from a kiosk at the foot of the iconic mountain.

Barclay was observed asking for a five dollar per certificate donation from people who reach the top of the rim. He could face criminal and/or civil penalties that would be heard in court and by the Board of Land and Natural Resources respectively. The charge against Barclay is only an allegation until the court or the BLNR issues a ruling which is six to eight weeks away.



