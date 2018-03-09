MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police responded to Kealakehe High School at yesterday, (March 8), on the report of a female juvenile being transported to the Kona Hospital by Medics after ingesting a brownie, passing out and experiencing convulsions. Later, a second juvenile female was transported to the hospital after ingesting brownies.

Upon investigation, it was determined that another student had sold her a brownie believed to contain marijuana. He was brought to the office, and additional brownies were located upon search, by school officials, of his backpack. A second student was also located in possession of a brownie and had additional marijuana in his backpack, which was located upon search, by school officials.

The responsible party, a 14-year-old boy, was kept in custody and transported this morning to Hale Hoʻomalu Juvenile Detention Facility in Kapolei. He has been charged with promoting a controlled substance, on, or near schools, school vehicles, public parks, or public housing projects or complexes. Additionally, he has been charged with Assault in the third-degree.

Both of the females have been released from the hospital.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Officer Mike Thompson at (808) 935-3311.

