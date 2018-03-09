MEDIA RELEASE

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee has named Officer Robin Crusat as the March, Officer of the Month.

Officer Crusat, affectionately known as ‘Uncle Robin,’ is a member of the Kona Community Policing Section. He manages the South Kona sector, beginning at Halekii Street at the Captain Cook Post Office, all the way to the South boundary of the District, ending at Manuka State Wayside Park. Saying that this sector is big is an understatement. It has a mix of agricultural, business, recreational and residential lands. Robin knows the area like the back of his hand.

Throughout his time in the Community Policing Section, he has made it his goal to rid his sector of all abandoned vehicles. He takes it personally when people dump cars in his sector. As soon as an A/V pops up, he is marking it and submitting it for removal. He can frequently be seen patrolling his sector looking for those unsightly messes. Since January 2017, he has had 92 A/V’s removed, 24 of which were in 2018 alone. In 2017, Officer Crusat issued nearly 500 citations by himself for various traffic infractions.

Also, he has revived old Neighborhood Watch groups, started up new ones and continues to maintain open and friendly relationships with current watches. He knows of the value in a highly functioning Neighborhood Watch which makes policing the area easy. His residents constantly call upon him at work and at home, on or off duty, to address various issues within his sector. His dedication to duty can be seen by his willingness to be contacted at all hours of the day, and he has earned the respect of the citizens in his sector.

He is respected by his peers and can be depended upon to get the job done. He is an asset to the Kona Community Policing Section and the Hawaii Police Department.

